Why Is TC BioPharm (TCBP) Stock Up Today?

TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is up on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an upcoming presentation.
According to a press release from the company, it will host a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. This event is set to take place on Sept. 11 and will last through Sept. 13.
TC BioPharm notes that Bryan Kobel will lead the company’s presentation at the event. Management will also be taking part in one-on-one meetings both virtual and in-person during the event. The conference starts each day at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and lasts until 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
TCBP Stock Movement On Tuesday
TCBP stock has been on a wild ride this morning with volatility. That started with the company’s shares falling during early morning trading. However, it recovered from that before pre-market trading came to an end. That had the stock up slightly as of Tuesday morning.
As far as stock movement goes, only about 4,000 shares have changed hands as of this writing. That’s nowhere close to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 632,000 shares.
TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapy products. Specifically, it makes use of its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform for this work. Its product pipeline includes acute myeloid leukemia treatment OmnImmune and Covid-19 treatment ImmuniStim.
