Why Is Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Stock Up 45% Today?

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after getting started on a new clinical trial.
According to a press release from the company, its study at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has been given approval by the Institutional Review Board. As a result, the company has started recruitment and enrollment for the trial.
The study Tivic Health Systems is conducting is connected to the vagus nerve. The company intends to use a non-invasive bioelectronic device to promote stimulation of the nerve. This pilot study will be conducted with the help of 20 people.
Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health Systems, said this about the news.
“We’re excited for the proprietary value this work has the potential to deliver, as we continue to explore expanding Tivic’s non-invasive bioelectronic solutions to vagus nerve pathways and other clinical uses.”
TIVC Stock Movement Today
Investors will also note that shares of TIVC stock are seeing incredibly strong movement on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 57 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 24 million shares.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that this builds on strong stock movement yesterday. That saw some 327 million shares of the stock traded on Wednesday. With that came an 80% rally for the company’s shares.
As for Thursday, the stock is up 44.6% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.