SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Growth Stocks Likely to See a Late Summer Rally

For those who think a late summer rally is ahead, here are three growth stocks to buy

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 7, 2023, 4:46 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • These advancing stocks have staged an impressive resurgence this year.
  • Apple (AAPL): Strong demand and new releases drive stock price growth.
  • Meta Platforms (META): The social media giant surpassed this year’s Q1 and Q2 earnings expectations, impressing investors.
  • Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia bears are likely to be proven wrong over the long-term. 
  • These dynamic companies present an optimistic outlook with their growth stocks.
growth stocks - 3 Growth Stocks Likely to See a Late Summer Rally

Source: Katakari / Shutterstock

Stocks fall into two primary categories: value and growth.

Value stocks represent established firms with stable finances, while growth stocks are typically dynamic, youthful, and disruptive companies. Unlike value stocks, growth stocks reinvest profits to fuel rapid expansion instead of paying dividends or buying back shares. For long-term investors, the upside can typically be higher with companies that produce higher-than-market-average growth rates. 

Accordingly, the race has been on to find and invest in the best growth stocks for the long-term. This list contains three of the top performers over the past decade. For those betting on a late-summer rally, these three companies are likely to participate in such a surge. At least they will if their historical track records translate into continued investor interest.

Let’s dive into the reasons these three growth stocks are worth buying right now.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) logo brand and text sign on entrance facade store American multinational boutique corporation dealership shop. Apple Layoffs
Source: sylv1rob1 / Shutterstock.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the world’s largest company, and for good reason. A core holding of most institutional investors (and a significant holding for anyone with a passive index fund), Apple remains a key cornerstone of the overall market. To a large degree, Apple’s performance usually dictates the market’s performance. 

Thus, it should be no surprise to see world-class investors like Warren Buffett continue to hold onto significant exposure to Apple. The technology giant had a thrilling summer, briefly exceeding a $3 trillion in market cap before retreating in August. Apple, despite differing views on share repurchases, is a core portfolio pillar backed by substantial free cash flow ($101 billion, 26% of revenue) as of June 30.

Despite Apple’s recent disappointing earnings, robust product demand and upcoming releases drive stock appreciation. A pullback presents a buying opportunity, and that’s been proven time and again historically with this company. The iPhone’s enduring popularity remains unmatched, and upcoming releases like the iPhone 15, contribute to Apple’s future growth. Historically, Apple has outperformed the S&P 500 between June earnings and September iPhone announcements.

It’s a growth stock to buy now for those looking to take advantage of recent dips.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Written On The Googles - Man Wearing Virtual Reality Goggles Inside A Metaverse. FTC investigating META.
Source: Aleem Zahid Khan / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) impressively rebounded, with its stock surging 129% this year. A pivot to AI and cost-cutting led to a stellar $32 billion quarterly revenue.

Formerly Facebook, META is the world’s largest social media platform, now exploring the Metaverse concept. Meta has invested in virtual reality through Oculus and Horizon, with a user base of over 3.9 billion, providing a unique advantage in developing its new social media venture.

The hedge fund holds 1% of its portfolio in META, valued at $154.3 million. META stock has gained 137% since January, a top Ray Dalio pick. With strong revenue growth, profitability, and investment in generative AI like Llama 2, Meta offers allure for AI stock enthusiasts.

Consider META over hyped alternatives.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Closeup of mobile phone screen with logo lettering of nvidia corporation on computer keyboard. NVDA stock.
Source: Shutterstock

Bearish arguments against Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock persist, but the bullish case remains strong.

Despite a high forward earnings multiple (45.6-times), I think this valuation is justified by the company’s robust expected future growth. Earnings are projected to surge 56.4% next fiscal year and maintain double-digit growth afterward, making the company well-positioned to meet or exceed these forecasts.

Nvidia boasts exceptional returns: 221% year to date (YTD) and 556% in 5 years. Despite a P/E of 111, its 843.3% year-over-year (YOY) income growth and doubled revenue, plus strong guidance, suggest valuation will balance. Earlier concerns at a P/E of 250 aside, the current valuation and future growth prospects make it appealing.

Nvidia’s data center segment, contributing 76.3% of quarterly revenue at $10.3 billion, relies on high-demand A100 and H100 chips for AI applications. With NVDA stock up 231.9% YTD, it’s a top AI chip stock.

And that’s not going to change anytime soon.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a LONG position in AAPL, META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor, Software, Technology

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/09/3-growth-stocks-likely-to-see-a-late-summer-rally/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC