Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors wondering why need not look far as we have all the details behind Wednesday’s stock movements!
The biggest concern weighing on the stock market today is inflation. Investors are starting to worry that inflation may kick off again, which could result in more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
This fear comes after oil prices climbed to a 2023 high on Tuesday. The increase in oil prices follows Saudi Arabia and Russia both agreeing to extend their voluntary cuts to oil production. That has a major effect on prices and the stock market as they are the second and third largest oil producers in the world.
Jorge Leon, senior vice president at Rystad Energy, said the following about the oil production cuts to Reuters.
“This is a clear indication that oil prices trump volume (for Saudi Arabia). These bullish moves significantly tighten the global oil market and can only result in one thing: higher oil prices worldwide.”
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are reacting to today’s news below!
Stocks Down On Wednesday
- The S&P 500 is first on our list with a .71% drop as of Wednesday morning.
- Next up is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is down .47% as of this writing.
- The Nasdaq Composite is also falling .91% this morning.
- Finally, the NYSE Composite is decreasing .23% on Wednesday.
