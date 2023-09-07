Why Did AMC Stock Just Hit a Record Low?

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock just hit a new low on Thursday as the movie theater company continues to step on investors’ toes.
The latest drop in AMC stock comes after the company announced a stock offering for 40 million shares. Stock offering news typically drops stocks, but in AMC’s case, it comes shortly after other troubles.
That includes the company’s conversion of its APE shares to AMC stock. This action was contested by investors and even resulted in a lawsuit. Even so, the stock conversion went through and AMC also underwent a reverse stock split at that same time.
Traders of AMC will note that it’s one of the original meme stocks. That means the company’s shares can be more than a bit volatile. For example, the stock got a boost earlier this week alongside the revelation of a special Taylor Swift event. However, that couldn’t stock’s ongoing downward momentum.
Recent AMC Stock Movement
The new record low for AMC stock saw the company’s shares close out trading on Wednesday at $8.62 each. The company looks like it will reach another record low when markets close today too. As of this writing, shares are down 4.1% and are trading at $8.30 per share.
Today’s movement comes alongside heavy trading of AMC stock. As of this writing, more than 24.8 million shares have been traded. That’s already far beyond the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.6 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.