Why Is Digital Brands (DBGI) Stock Down 15% Today?

Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is dropping on Wednesday after the women’s apparel company announced a Securities Purchase Agreement.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has entered into this agreement with a certain accredited investor. This includes the sale of 32,000 shares of DBGI stock, along with an equal amount of both Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants.
The Securities Purchase Agreement has this investor acquiring these shares and warrants for a combined price of $9.73. It also includes 481,875 pre-funded warrants combined with Series A and Series B Warrants for the purchase of 481,875 shares at a combined price of $9.73.
Digital Brands notes that the warrants included in this are immediately exercisable. The company says the private placement closed on Sept. 5 and that it will use the net proceeds from it to pay off certain indebtedness and as working capital.
What This Means For DBGI Stock
This private placement increases the total number of shares of DBGI stock while also pricing them lower than its prior closing price of $14.13 per share. Considering that, it makes sense that investors would see the company’s stock fall this morning.
DBGI stock is down 15.2% as of Wednesday morning as some 51,000 shares change hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 187,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
