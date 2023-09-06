Why Is Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Up 34% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the marketing software company announced the integration of HubSpot data.
According to a press release from the company, it has added HubSpot to its platform. This allows performance marketers to make use of potential customer relationship management (CRM) information that can extend beyond online interactions and website activities.
Marin Software said the following about the integration of HubSpot data into its services.
“By aligning HubSpot’s rich CRM data with campaign data in Marin, the integration equips marketers with a comprehensive understanding of customer behaviors, interactions, and preferences. This holistic view empowers marketers to fine-tune advertising strategies, drive personalized experiences, and optimize bidding for optimal results.”
What This Means For MRIN Stock
Offering better data to its customers is a win for investors in MRIN stock. It opens the way for the company to secure more information about their targets, which can expand interactions. That can also result in the company gaining additional customers seeking its services.
In addition to that, the news has investors excited today with heavy trading of MRIN stock following it. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 184,000 shares.
MRIN stock is up 34.2% as of Wednesday morning but is down 58.3% year-to-date as of yesterday’s close.
