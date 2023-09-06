Why Is Verb Technology (VERB) Stock Down 24% Today?

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is retreating on Wednesday after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company went through a massive rally on Tuesday!
During normal trading hours on Tuesday, shares of VERB stock underwent an incredible 347% rally. That came alongside around 101 million shares of the stock changing hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at 1.7 million shares.
This unexpected surge on Tuesday came about after the company announced integration with TikTok. This gives its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform direct access to the more than 150 million users of the service in the U.S.
Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technology, said the following about the TikTok news.
“The integration with TikTok Shop represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of MARKET.live, marrying the dynamic capabilities of MARKET.live with TikTok’s visionary Shop feature and the enormously expansive reach of the TikTok platform.”
Wednesday VERB Stock Movement
Considering the amazing rally shares of VERB stock went through yesterday, it makes sense the company would give up some of those gains in the following days. With today’s movement, more than 1.9 million shares of Verb Technology have been traded. Investors will likely see the stock continue to lose steam throughout the day.
VERB stock is down 24% as of Wednesday morning.
