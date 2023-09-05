Why Is Tilray (TLRY) Stock Up 7% Today?

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday as investors continue to hold out hope for the decriminalization of marijuana.
The excitement around decriminalization comes after a letter was sent to the DEA seeking to reduce it from a Schedule I to Schedule III drug. If that happens it would reduce the restrictions surrounding cannabis.
Here’s what a spokesperson for the DEA said about the letter and its plans for marijuana.
“As part of this process, HHS conducted a scientific and medical evaluation for consideration by DEA. DEA has the final authority to schedule or reschedule a drug under the Controlled Substances Act. DEA will now initiate its review.”
What This Means For TLRY Stock
First off, investors should note that marijuana hasn’t been dropped to Schedule III yet. As such, it’s worth noting that the recent rallies of cannabis stocks, including TLRY, come from hopeful traders.
However, that doesn’t mean this hope is without merit. Opinions on marijuana have been changing greatly over the last decade, as have government regulations surrounding it. Federal decriminalization is the end goal and many believe it’s on the way and that this potential Schedule III is just one step toward it.
TLRY stock is up 6.8% as of Tuesday morning as some 38 million shares change hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 25.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.