Pfizer Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest PFE Job Cuts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) layoffs are a hot topic among traders on Wednesday as they pour over the details of the job cuts.
The Pfizer layoffs will see the company reducing its headcount as it deals with lower revenue from Covid-19 vaccines. This is part of the biopharmaceutical company’s efforts to gain savings of $3.5 billion through 2024. It expects to see the first $1 billion of this in 2023 and the rest in 2024.
Pfizer also notes that it expects to pay a one-time charge of $3 billion connected to this plan. The company mentions that the majority of this charge comes from severance payments required for the job cuts.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla addressed these actions in a statement on Covid-19. Bourla says that people have grown tired of hearing about Covid and that this is having a negative effect on vaccination numbers. However, the PFE CEO says those still getting Covid vaccines and treatments now are likely to continue to do so in the years to come.
PFE Stock Outlook
Pfizer even went so far as to update its revenue estimates for 2023 amid the Covid decline. The company is expecting revenue from its COVID-19 shot Comirnaty to come in $2 billion lower than previous estimates. At the same time, it cut revenue guidance for Paxlovid by $7 billion.
PFE stock is down 1.8% as of Wednesday morning and is down 37.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.