Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Moving Today?

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock is on the move Wednesday as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reveals data from a clinical trial.
This data comes from its Phase 1 study of VK2735 as an agonist of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. This is part of its effort to create a treatment for a range of metabolic disorders, such as obesity.
Results from the clinical trial show that VK2735 was effective at reducing both liver fat content and plasma lipid levels. Additionally, the drug came out of the studies with an expected safety and tolerability profile.
Brian Lian, Ph.D., CEO of Viking Therapeutics, said the following about the news.
“These new data demonstrate VK2735’s rapid and promising impact on liver fat and plasma lipids on top of the previously reported reductions in body weight. We believe these results suggest broader potential benefits on a patient’s overall metabolic health, in tandem with weight loss, and may indicate utility in patients with obesity, NAFLD, and NASH.”
What’s Next For VKTX Stock?
Viking Therapeutics is continuing its clinical trials for VK2735. That includes its Phase 2 VENTURE study, which is studying the safety and tolerability of VK2735 in patients with obesity over a period of 13 weeks.
VKTX stock was up during pre-market trading but is currently down 1.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.