Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re closing out the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, merger plans, a stock offering and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock is rocketing more than 77% after announcing a merger plan with GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME).
- Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares are soaring over 73% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock is surging more than 61% after closing a merger.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares are gaining over 23% on Friday morning.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is rising more than 22% on Friday.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares are increasing close to 22% in early morning trading today.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) stock is climbing over 18% without any clear news today.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares are heading more than 18% higher on Friday morning.
- Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) stock is jumping over 17% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) shares are up 16% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is plummeting nearly 30% alongside planned stock exchanges.
- Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) shares are diving more than 27% following its initial public offering (IPO).
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock is tumbling almost 26% after announcing preliminary earnings.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares are taking an over 22% beating on Friday morning.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is dropping more than 21% this morning.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares are decreasing over 18% alongside a proposed public stock offering.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is falling more than 16% following recent rallies.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are slipping over 15% alongside negative expectations for its upcoming earnings report.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) stock is dipping more than 15% following its participation in a conference.
- Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.