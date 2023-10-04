Why Is Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Stock Moving Today?

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) stock is on the move Wednesday as investors react to updated clinical trial news from the company.
According to a press release from Gain Therapeutics, the company has started dosing the first two subjects in its Phase 1 clinical trial. This clinical trial covers GT-02287, which is the company’s lead candidate for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease.
Gain Therapeutics has high hopes for GT-02287 based on preclinical data. It has shown potential for being able to restore functions of lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase. These becoming misfolded is the most common genetic risk factor for Parkinson’s disease.
Matthias Alder, CEO of Gain Therapeutics, said this about the news.
“Initiating first-in-human dosing with GT-02287 is an important milestone for Gain as we enter a new era as a clinical-stage company. This represents another major step forward toward providing a treatment for Parkinson’s patients and their families impacted by this devastating disease.”
Investors wanting more information about the treatment will have to wait until the trial’s results come in. The company expects to complete Phase 1 of the study in the first half of 2024.
GANX Stock Movement on Wednesday
GANX stock isn’t seeing much in the way of trading activity on Wednesday but its shares have already been on a wild ride. The company’s stock saw a major drop during pre-market hours, going as low as 60%. However, its shares are currently up slightly as of Wednesday morning.
