Why Is Podcastone (PODC) Stock Up Today?

Podcastone (NASDAQ:PODC) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday after the company signed a new partnership with Rask AI.
This partnership will see Rask AI make use of its artificial intelligence (AI) software to convert the content on Podcastone to Spanish. That will expand the reach of the podcast platform’s content with Barbara Schroeder’s Bad Bad Thing set to receive the first translation.
Podcastone notes that it signed this partnership as digital audio consumption among Hispanics is on the rise. That’s despite Hispanics only making up 24% of content creators. Investors will note that Rask AI has a solid track record with Universal Music Group being among its customers.
Kit Gray, cofounder and president of Podcastone, said the following about the partnership.
“With the stratospheric rise of Hispanic listenership in podcasting, PodcastOne endeavors to make our programming accessible to Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide. Our translation of Bad Bad Thing through the use of Rask AI opens the door for additional language releases across multiple shows in the near future.”
How This Affects PODC Stock
Investors in PODC stock might see the benefits of this new partnership down the line. As the company expand out to new regions with these translations, it opens itself up to collecting more revenue from customers. That could be a boon to the company’s earnings reports in years to come.
PODC stock is up 3.9% as of Wednesday morning.
