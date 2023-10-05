Why Is MaxCyte (MXCT) Stock Down 21% Today?

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) stock is sliding lower on Thursday following the release of preliminary earnings data for the third quarter.
The bad news for investors in MXCT stock comes from its new Q3 revenue guidance of $7.8 million to $8 million. That will see it missing Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $11.35 million for the quarter. It would also represent a year-over-year drop of 25% to 27%.
According to MaxCyte, the lowered revenue outlook for Q3 is due to reduced customer activity in the sector. However, the company does note that Strategic Partnership License (SPL) Program-related revenue is up from $800,000 in Q3 2022 to $1.4 million in Q3 2023.
MXCT Stock Falls on 2023 Guidance
Today’s news also brings with it an update to the life sciences company’s guidance for the full year of 2023. This has the company expecting revenue to range from $34 million to 36 million. For the record, Wall Street is expecting revenue of $45.06 million in 2023.
Doug Doerfler, president and CEO of MaxCyte, said the following about this change.
“Given the ongoing volatility in customer activity in the life science tools sector, and after reviewing third quarter preliminary revenue, we are providing shareholders with an update on our expected full year revenue performance. We have updated our total revenue and core revenue guidance for 2023 to reflect a more challenging operating environment, which we expect to persist at least through the remainder of the year.”
MXCT stock is down 21.4% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.