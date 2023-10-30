Why Is Nuvve (NVVE) Stock Down 11% Today?

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock is falling on Monday even after the green energy technology company announced recent insider buying.
Gregory Poilasne, cofounder of Nuvve, purchased $100,000 worth of NVVE stock at a price of 14 cents per share. That saw the cofounder increase his stake in the company by 37%.
While insider buying is typically a good thing as it shows strength in the company, this fall could be due to the purchase price. That’s because the 14 cents per share price that Poilasne paid is a decent discount compared to the prior closing price of 22 cents per share for NVVE stock.
How This Affects NVVE Stock Today
While investors don’t appear happy about this insider buying, the company’s stock isn’t seeing much activity as of Monday morning. This only has about 122,000 shares of NVVE stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s still a far way off from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.3 million shares.
NVVE stock is down 11.3% as of Monday morning and is also down 66.9% since the start of the year as of Friday’s close.
