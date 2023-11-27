Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Nov. 30

If you’ve been waiting to see the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck on the road, your wait is almost over. On Nov. 30, 2023, Tesla will begin delivering the long-awaited vehicle from its Austin, Texas, Gigafactory at 1 p.m. Central Time. The upcoming delivery day has excited many investors and fans alike, as they’ve been waiting for years to see the futuristic-looking vehicle on the road. However, TSLA stock isn’t rising today, even as anticipation for the Cybertruck deliveries continues to build. This suggests that although the hype behind this upcoming catalyst is strong, the market still isn’t excited about Tesla’s product. Investors should regard this as a negative reflection on both the stock and the company.
It’s possible that shares will experience a slight bump from the momentum generated by the Cybertruck’s delivery day. But investors shouldn’t expect to see any long-term growth stem from the event. Let’s take a closer look at why.
What’s Happening With TSLA Stock
Last week, TSLA stock struggled as Elon Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory generated bad publicity for all his companies. Things aren’t looking much better as trading gets underway this week, even with the Cybertruck delivery day event. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management recently decreased her fund’s Tesla position, and Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois has advocated that the Cybertruck’s deliveries should be canceled. As of this writing, shares are down about 0.5% for the day and aren’t showing signs of a significant rebound.
Why isn’t the market reacting well to the Cybertruck catalyst? It may be because the actual event is likely to be highly underwhelming. Elon Musk has a proven talent for significantly hyping up Tesla events that almost never live up to the expectations he sets. The Cybertruck’s release isn’t likely to be any different. Reports indicate that the company may only actually deliver ten vehicles on Nov. 30. Javier Verdura, Tesla’s global product design director, recently told Mexican newspaper Milenio that they are “going to deliver the first 10” at the event. Per InsideEVs:
“It’s just one line at the end of a story recapping Verdura’s remarks, but it’s a major detail. And while it probably should be taken with a grain of salt like nearly every piece of Tesla news, Verdura is a high-ranking executive, so it’s safe to assume he knows what he’s talking about here.”
This calls to mind the Model 3 Delivery Day of July 2017, when Tesla delivered only 30 vehicles. If Ventura’s statement is true, the Cybertruck rollout will go down as an even bigger disappointment. Simply delivering a few vehicles isn’t likely to generate any long-term growth for TSLA stock. In fact, the event could even push shares down as it could highlight inefficiencies within Tesla’s operations.
A Post Cybertruck Economy
On top of all that, Tesla still hasn’t released many important details regarding the Cybertruck. The vehicle’s actual price is still unknown as is how long it will take to fully charge a Cybertruck battery. In 2019, Musk floated a $40,000 price figure, but that could have easily changed, and if it has, it has probably increased. Needless to say, too high a price could work against the company if the Cybertruck becomes too expensive for most buyers.
Many people have been waiting anxiously for the Cybertruck’s release, but that doesn’t mean TSLA stock will benefit from the Nov. 30 catalyst. Pure hype often fades out as quickly as it rises, and this isn’t likely to be any different.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.