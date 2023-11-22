Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today as investors prepare for a Thanksgiving holiday with the latest insight into the economy from the Federal Reserve.
The Fed released its meeting minutes yesterday and it offers insight into the agency’s future plans. While the Fed doesn’t appear to have any plans to cut interest rates soon, it also doesn’t seem to be in favor of an interest rate increase in December.
That’s relieving news for investors as the ongoing battle against inflation has taken its toll on the stock market. No more interest rate increases in 2023 is a positive sign alongside cooling inflation.
Also worth noting is the 10-year Treasury dropping to 4.369% this morning. That’s the lowest it’s been since Sept. 22. The drop didn’t last long as it jumped up to 4.429% later in the morning, CNBC notes.
With all of this news happening, let’s check in on how the major stock indices are moving below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Increase
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 with a .37% increase as of Wednesday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its .39% rally today.
- Closing out our stock market coverage is the NASDAQ Composite with a .5% jump this morning.
Investors who are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories on Wednesday will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about today! A few examples include why shares of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock are on the move today. You can catch up on all of these matters by checking out the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- T-Mobile CEO Just Sold $14 Million Worth of TMUS Stock
- Sam Altman Is Back at OpenAI. What Does That Mean for Microsoft (MSFT) Stock?
- Why Is PaxMedica (PXMD) Stock Up 57% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.