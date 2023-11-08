Why Is Durect (DRRX) Stock Down 64% Today?

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the late-stage biopharmaceutical company released results from a Phase 2b clinical trial.
This clinical trial covered the efficiency of larsucosterol in treating patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis. The study included both 30 mg and 90 mg doses of the drug.
Unfortunately, that study did not meet its primary endpoint. It failed to show statistically significant results when compared to standard of care.
Even with these poor results, the company is betting on secondary results, which did meet its endpoint. This has it seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance for a Phase 3 clinical trial of larsucosterol.
James Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of Durect, said this in a press release:
“We have strong rationale to advance larsucosterol into a Phase 3 registration trial designed with adequate power to detect a statistically significant result using 90-day mortality as the primary endpoint. We look forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss next steps.”
DRRX Stock Movement Today
With these clinical trial results, shares of DRRX stock are seeing heavy trading as investors sell their shares. That has more than 2 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 294,000 shares.
DRRX stock is down 63.8% as of Wednesday morning.
