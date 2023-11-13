Why Is Tivic Health (TIVC) Stock Up 63% Today?

Tivic Health (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is taking off on Monday as investors are hopeful about the health technology company’s upcoming earnings report.
Tivic Health is set to release its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 after markets close on Tuesday. It will follow this up with a conference call covering its earnings at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
There’s not much in the way of analyst coverage for TIVC stock. Even so, the one firm that is weighing in on the company expects EPS of -7 cents alongside revenue of $780,000 for Q3 2023.
Why This Matters for TIVC Stock
TIVC is an incredibly speculative stock due to its penny stock status and low float. It’s market capitalization is low at $2.8 million and only about 1.44 million shares are available.
Keeping that in mind, TIVC stock is seeing heavy trading on Monday. As of this writing, more than 38 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 784,000 shares.
TIVC stock is up 63.3% as of Monday morning but down 97% since the start of the year.
