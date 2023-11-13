Why Is Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Stock Down 22% Today?

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is falling on Monday as the company’s shares retreat from a massive rally on Friday.
That rally saw shares of TCON stock climb 43.9% higher during normal trading hours. That came alongside 74 million shares of the stock changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 2.2 million shares.
Now TCON stock is giving up some of those gains with the company’s shares down 21.8% as of Monday morning. That comes with roughly 1.3 million shares of the company’s stock being traded.
What Was Behind the TCON Stock Rally?
Shares of TCON stock got such a major boost on Friday from the company’s Q3 earnings report. Investors were excited about the company’s future plans even though it ended up missing Wall Street’s EPS and revenue estimates for the quarter.
In that earnings report, Tracon Pharmaceuticals noted that it’s getting close to enrolling enough patients for its ENVASARC trial this year. That should produce results in 2024.
