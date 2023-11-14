“The Biggest A.I. Breakthrough of the Year”

On November 14 at 7pm ET, Eric Fry is revealing the biggest breakthrough of his career. An A.I. enhanced system that predicts the exact stocks set to soar 1,000% or more … no matter which way the overall market is headed.

Tue, November 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Is Trivago (TRVG) Stock Moving Today?

TRVG stock is up alongside the news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 14, 2023, 8:31 am EST

Advertisement

  • Trivago (TRVG) stock is on the move Tuesday ahead of an ADS ratio change.
  • The company’s ADS will represent five shares of its common stock.
  • It also paid out a special dividend to ADS holders.
TRVG Stock - Why Is Trivago (TRVG) Stock Moving Today?

Source: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock is on the move Tuesday as the company’s American Depository Shares (ADS) prepare for a ratio change.

The big news here is that TRVG stock will undergo a ratio change on Nov. 17. The company provided this new date for the ADS change after it didn’t undergo that ratio change on the previously expected date of Nov. 7.

When that ratio change goes into effect, it will result in the company’s ADS switching to represent five shares of its common stock. Prior to that, its ADS was on a one-for-one basis with its common stock.

It’s also worth mentioning that Trivago paid a special cash dividend to its ADS holders on Monday. That was 0.529228 euros and was payable in U.S. dollars. The record date for this dividend was Nov. 3.

TRVG Stock Movement Today

Following all of this ADS ratio change and dividend news, shares of TRVG stock are seeing strong trading this morning. As of this writing, over 556,000 shares have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 379,000 shares.

TRVG stock is up 11.8% as of Tuesday morning after seeing its shares fall earlier in pre-market trading today.

Investors who want to know more about all of the latest stock market stories are in the right place!

InvestorPlace offers insight into all of the hottest stock market news for Tuesday! That includes everything happening with shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock, Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock and ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock today. You can catch up on these matters at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/11/why-is-trivago-trvg-stock-moving-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC