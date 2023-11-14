Why Is Trivago (TRVG) Stock Moving Today?

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock is on the move Tuesday as the company’s American Depository Shares (ADS) prepare for a ratio change.
The big news here is that TRVG stock will undergo a ratio change on Nov. 17. The company provided this new date for the ADS change after it didn’t undergo that ratio change on the previously expected date of Nov. 7.
When that ratio change goes into effect, it will result in the company’s ADS switching to represent five shares of its common stock. Prior to that, its ADS was on a one-for-one basis with its common stock.
It’s also worth mentioning that Trivago paid a special cash dividend to its ADS holders on Monday. That was 0.529228 euros and was payable in U.S. dollars. The record date for this dividend was Nov. 3.
TRVG Stock Movement Today
Following all of this ADS ratio change and dividend news, shares of TRVG stock are seeing strong trading this morning. As of this writing, over 556,000 shares have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 379,000 shares.
TRVG stock is up 11.8% as of Tuesday morning after seeing its shares fall earlier in pre-market trading today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.