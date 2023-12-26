Crypto Comeback: Our Top 7 Picks for the Next Bull Run

The evolving cryptocurrency landscape is increasingly integral to the global financial ecosystem. Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) recent surge past $40,000 has reignited interest in the cryptos for the next bull run, signaling a bright future. The eagerly awaited Bitcoin halving amplifies this resurgence in May 2024. These factors present an opportune time for investors to focus on top cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, the crypto market’s revenue is soaring, with a forecasted annual growth rate of 13.98% from 2023 to 2027, reaching an estimated $68.75 billion by 2027. Currently, the average revenue per cryptocurrency user is $60.75. This growth phase, marked by strong capital inflows, has pushed the market cap beyond $1.6 trillion, up from just over $800 billion in 2023’s start. In this thriving financial scene, selecting the right cryptocurrencies is the key. This scenario reflects the crypto market’s maturation and potential for long-term strategic investments.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) performance in 2023 has been remarkable, dominating the cryptocurrency market with a significant 161.7% increase year-to-date. This growth, far from transient, aligns with Standard Chartered analysts’ bullish predictions, projecting Bitcoin’s potential climb to $120,000 by 2024’s end.
Moreover, Bitcoin is increasingly captivating the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sector, attracting significant attention from institutional investors and financial giants. This shift reflects Bitcoin’s growing mainstream acceptance, with a report indicating a potential influx of $17.7 trillion in institutional wealth into Bitcoin ETFs. Historically robust in fourth-quarter performances, Bitcoin has averaged over 35% returns across nine years, bolstering its attractiveness in the ETF marketplace. This makes it one of those cryptos for the next bull run for investors to consider.
Furthermore, escalating investor confidence is evident from the capital inflows into Bitcoin. Should the SEC approve the pending Bitcoin ETF applications, the cryptocurrency’s value could skyrocket past $50,000. This anticipated growth underlines Bitcoin’s formidable market presence, drawing both retail and institutional investors.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is significant in the smart contracts and Web 3.0 domain. Its unique Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) distinguishes it further, enabling diverse, decentralized applications.
Additionally, BlackRock’s strides, with its proposed Ethereum ETF stands out, offering institutional investors a fresh gateway into the crypto market and likely boosting Ethereum’s price. Managing $8.5 trillion in assets, BlackRock’s entry into Ethereum promises to introduce new institutional products and drive capital inflows into ETH.
Reflecting broader market trends, Ethereum has experienced a 22% price surge in the last six months. Industry analysts, including those from Standard Chartered, are bullish on its future, projecting a potential increase in its value to around $8,000 by 2026. This optimism stems from Ethereum’s expanding role in blockchain smart contracts and gaming, highlighting its integral position in the evolving digital economy.
Hedera (HBAR)
Launched in 2019 with a high-profile ICO, Hedera (HBAR-USD) stands out in the blockchain world. It is faster and more efficient and boasts a versatile native token, HBAR. This token powers services and secures the network through staking. Hedera offers compelling reasons for enterprises to use its technology, including fraud detection, asset tokenization, and permissioned blockchain development.
Adding to its appeal is Hedera’s collaboration with Électricité de France, a major player in the electricity sector. Together, they’re transforming renewable energy certificates (RECs), simplifying the process for citizens to showcase their commitment to clean energy. This partnership underscores Hedera’s potential in practical, real-world applications.
Moreover, Hedera sets itself apart as one of the few cryptos with ISO 20222 compliance, aligning with global payment and banking standards like SWIFT. With a year-to-date price increase of 136%, Hedera is poised to achieve full interoperability on a global scale, offering investors a promising and compliant crypto choice for the future.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL-USD) has rapidly become a frontrunner in the cryptocurrency world, revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized applications (dApps) with its high throughput and low transaction costs. This efficiency makes it a prime choice for developers seeking an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain, where costs and transaction times can be prohibitive. All in all, it’s one of those cryptos for the next bull run.
Recent developments further solidify Solana’s standing. The launch of the Saga phone, and its venture into the mobile crypto market, marks a significant expansion of its decentralized influence. Additionally, Solana is bolstering its security and mainstream appeal by increasing its validator count, enhancing network security and resistance to censorship.
Furthermore, despite setbacks from the FTX fiasco, Solana’s resilience is evident in its 913% surge in value year-to-date, pushing its market capitalization to an impressive $48 billion. Priced at $114.3, Solana continues to garner strong interest from investors and users alike, underscoring its growth potential in the crypto landscape.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the smart contract space, renowned for its ability to process up to 6,500 transactions per second. Its standout performance is supported by a unique architecture that consists of three specialized chains: X-Chain, C-Chain, and P-Chain, each designed for specific functions, showcasing Avalanche’s innovative approach to blockchain technology.
Moreover, the platform’s C-Chain has seen a significant rise in smart contract deployments, signaling a vibrant developer ecosystem and broader adoption of its technology. Additionally, its partnership with Really, a Web3 and Augmented Reality specialist in movies, aims to revolutionize digital collectible ticketing. By using a layer-2 Ethereum scaler, this collaboration will generate unique blockchain-based digital IDs, elevating the global digital movie collectible experience.
Furthermore, 2023 marks a year of remarkable growth for Avalanche, with its price soaring to $48, reflecting a 330% increase year-to-date. This surge has pushed its market capitalization to an impressive $17.1 billion, signaling Avalanche’s potential for continued growth and innovation.
XRP (XRP)
Since its surge in popularity during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, XRP (XRP-USD) has maintained its status as a leading cryptocurrency. In recent months, it has seen significant tailwinds, positioning it for potential outperformance.
XRP’s capability for ultra-fast transactions makes it particularly well-suited for micro-payment scenarios. A notable legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has further bolstered investor confidence despite a price dip earlier in November.
Moreover, XRP’s growing influence in the global payment landscape is evident through its strengthened collaboration with Onafriq (formerly MFS Africa). Additionally, Ripple Labs’ recent move to integrate Automated Market Makers (AMMs) into the XRP Ledger represents a significant stride in enhancing liquidity and trading efficiency. It’s one of those cryptos for the next bull run to consider.
Displaying remarkable resilience, XRP has recorded a 27% increase over the past six months and a substantial 77.8% rise year-to-date. This growth has lifted its market capitalization to an impressive $33.48 billion, underlining the cryptocurrency’s enduring allure and increasing investor trust.
ChainGPT (CGPT-USD)
The recent surge in AI enthusiasm is now making waves in the crypto world, with several AI-centric projects showing promising growth. Among these, ChainGPT (CGPT-USD) stands out, experiencing significant positive momentum in recent weeks. As a prime candidate for the next bull run, ChainGPT’s potential is becoming increasingly apparent.
Despite its current modest size with a market capitalization of $46.86 million, ChainGPT exhibits substantial growth potential in the coming months. Its relatively small market cap suggests there’s plenty of room for expansion, positioning it well for future gains.
Furthermore, ChainGPT differentiates itself with a suite of crypto-focused AI features, including its own chatbot, a Telegram bot, an AI NFT generator, and an AI-based news generator. Additionally, its ChainGPT Pad, with a Total Value Locked (TVL) nearing $10 million and over a million web visitors, underscores its growing traction. If AI’s popularity keeps climbing, CGPT is poised to rise in tandem, bolstered by its unique, substance-backed AI offerings in the crypto space.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.