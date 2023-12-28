Drone Delivery Pioneers: 3 Stocks Elevating E-Commerce

What we saw in our animated cartoons or sci-fi movies is no longer fiction. Drone delivery is here, and the future is more present than we ever thought. Technology has advanced incredibly and these drones are supported by artificial intelligence and many other tools. There are companies using these tools and developing them as well. Let’s take a look at these drone delivery stocks.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the global e-commerce giant, has shown a remarkable financial performance in its third quarter earnings report. With net sales up 13% to $143.1 billion, the company demonstrated substantial growth in its North America, International and AWS segments.
In particular, operating income soared to $11.2 billion, reflecting Amazon’s strong profitability. And net income reached $9.9 billion, showcasing its financial prowess.
One notable initiative is Amazon’s integration of Prime Air drone deliveries into its distribution network. Instead of operating from separate Prime Air delivery centers, drones will now be deployed from same-day delivery centers in the US.
This move underscores Amazon’s ambition to seamlessly incorporate drone technology into its day-to-day fulfillment operations, with the goal of improving the retail experience and creating a safer and more sustainable delivery model.
Alphabet (GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG), the company behind Google, isn’t just search engines and YouTube, it’s a tech powerhouse with a mission. In their recent financial report, CEO Sundar Pichai couldn’t be happier with the strides they’ve made. Especially in infusing the magic of artificial intelligence into their products.
Now let’s talk about Alphabet’s creation, Wing, a dream delivery drone. Picture this, a delivery system that dances more like an intelligent data network than a traditional delivery person. The goal is for this orchestra of drones to handle millions of orders in a year, and they are already in talks with UK regulators.
Wing’s delivery network is like a three-part harmony, drones doing the fancy flying, landing pads for recharging stops, and automatic chargers for picking up packages.
Alphabet recently made some strategic hires for Wing, which is big moves. Martin Gomez is now the tech whiz, and Cosimo Leipold is the master of partnerships. Together, they are steering Wing toward high-flying dreams, such as its partnership with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in the U.S.
NVIDIA (NVDA)
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), the technology giant known for its graphics processing units and AI innovations, just reported impressive financial results. In the third quarter, it posted revenue of $18.12 billion, up a remarkable 206% year-over-year. Earnings per share also soared, at $3.71 GAAP and $4.02 non-GAAP, demonstrating substantial growth.
What sets Nvidia apart is its role in advancing AI technologies for drone autonomy, enabling these unmanned vehicles to navigate and complete complex missions independently.
This advancement is exemplified by its collaboration with Zipline International, where AI-powered drones have completed more than 800,000 deliveries in seven countries, making a significant impact in fields such as healthcare and logistics.
NVIDIA technology acts as the brains behind these autonomous flights, improving efficiency and safety. Zipline’s drones, equipped with Nvidia’s AI platform, can autonomously navigate, detect other aircraft and accurately release packages at their destinations.
Beyond drone deliveries, Nvidia AI has applications in agriculture, mining and underwater exploration, demonstrating the versatility and broad impact of its innovations.
As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.