Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The S&P drops after flirting with a new all-time high

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Dec 20, 2023, 5:09 pm EST

  • Stocks took a turn for the worse Wednesday, snapping a 10-day winning streak.
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5% today for no clear reason.
  • The S&P’s drop comes just a day after it touched a new all-time high on Tuesday.
Source: xalien / Shutterstock.com

It appears Wall Street’s rate-cut rally is starting to lose momentum as the S&P 500 heads for its first decline in 10 trading sessions. Why are stocks down today?

Well, it seems the Federal Reserve-induced win streak is finally petering out. Indeed, both the S&P and Nasdaq Composite are saw 1.5% drops today, giving back some of their gains from over the past two weeks.

Interestingly, most of the day was relatively solid for stocks, hovering around even on the day and even up slightly in the mid-afternoon. However, the markets starting plummeting at around 2:30 p.m.

It’s unclear exactly why the markets took such a sudden downward turn. Equities may have wavered in the face of a new all-time high.

Indeed, the S&P briefly touched a new all-time peak on Tuesday at $4,768. The celebration was short-lived, however, as the S&P has since eased back down slightly, currently trending at $4,698.

It’s possible investors are also responding to the recent wave of hawkish commentary made by Fed officials in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s shockingly dovish remarks at the recent Fed policy meeting earlier this month. If you recall, Powell has, in a sense, fueled the frenzy by confirming that rate cuts are likely to come in 2024 — a staunch change of attitude.

Since then, a number of Fed presidents have attempted to temper notions of a rate cut coming as early as March. This includes Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

“We don’t debate specific policies, speculatively, about the future. We vote on that meeting,” Goolsbee told CNBC on Monday, pushing back against the notion of impending rate cuts.

Only 19 stocks in the S&P gained today, the narrowest pool since March according to The Wall Street Journal. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) was one of these stocks, up a little over 1% today on news that the company plans to reorganize its advertising sales unit.

On the flip side, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock is one of the day’s leading losers, closing down 12% after missing quarterly profit estimates and announcing weak full-year revenue guidance.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

