Why Is Smart for Life (SMFL) Stock Down 37% Today?

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is falling on Friday after the company announced the exercise of $1.5 million worth of warrants for SMFL shares.
Smart for Life notes that it reached an agreement with certain accredited investors to redeem their warrants for shares of SMFL stock. The warrants are for 877,001 shares of the company’s stock and have exercise prices ranging from $19.53 and $27.72 per share. However, they are being redeemed for a lowered exercise price of $1.77 per share.
To go along with this, the investors exercising warrants have also been awarded new unregistered warrants. These warrants are for a total of 1,754,002 shares of SMFL stock. They also have an exercise price of $1.52 per share with a term of five and a half years.
Investors will note that Smart for Life already has plans for the $1.5 million in gross proceeds from the warrant exercise. The company intends to use these funds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
SMFL Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes some 340,000 shares of SMFL stock changing hands. That’s a strong start to the day considering its daily average trading volume is roughly 500,000 shares.
SMFL stock is down 36.5% as of Friday morning. The company’s shares are also down 98.6% since the start of the year.
