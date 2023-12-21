Why Is Smart for Life (SMFL) Stock Up 238% Today?

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday as investors react to an update concerning a delisting notice for the technology company’s shares.
An update from the company notes that it has a hearing meeting with the Nasdaq Exchange in March 2024. This delays the delisting of the Smart for Life shares and has them trading again.
Smart for Life also provides details on its plan fro the hearing meeting with the Nasdaq. The company intends to submit a plan for how it will regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). This rule concerns the Nasdaq’s equity requirement of $2,500,000.
Smart for Life notes that it is confident in its plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule. However, it does make sure to note that there can be no guarantee that the exchange will accept its plan.
SMFL Stock Reactions Today
Following this announcement from the company is heavy trading of SMFL stock today. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 706,000 shares.
SMFL stock is up 237.8% as of Thursday morning but is still down 97.7% year-to-date.
