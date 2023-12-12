Wyndham Hotels (WH) Stock Pops on Takeover Offer

Wyndham Hotels (NYSE:WH) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday as investors react to a takeover offer for the hotel management company.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is behind today’s takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels. The company is seeking direct support from WH investors after Wyndham Hotels’ Board of Directors refused to negotiate a deal.
Choice Hotels International’s offer for Wyndham Hotels has it seeking to acquire the company for $49.50 in cash and 0.324 shares of CHH stock. The company notes that this deal represents a 30% premium for WH stock.
Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels International, said the following about the offer for Wyndham Hotels.
“It remains our goal to reach a mutually agreeable transaction, and there is potential for additional value to be unlocked if Wyndham were to return to the negotiating table and provide due diligence. We look forward to meeting with Wyndham’s shareholders in the days and weeks ahead and to continuing the regulatory approval process we’re starting this week.”
WH Stock Movement Today
WH stock isn’t seeing much movement on Tuesday even with the takeover offer. As of this writing, only about 150,000 shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 928,000 shares.
WH stock is up slightly while CHH stock is down slightly as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Tuesday! A few examples include why shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock are moving today. You can check out this news at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- LCID Stock Alert: Lucid Announces CFO Departure
- Why Is Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Stock Down 25% Today?
- Why Is Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Stock Down 34% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.