3 Penny Stocks to Sell in January Before They Crash and Burn

Delving into realm of penny stocks, often leads investors into a volatile and risky terrain. Attractive for their low cost, these stocks are fraught with hazards making them a difficult choice for both newcomers and veterans in investing. Frequently the playground of scam artists and market manipulators, penny stocks require a discerning eye to avoid financial traps.
Hence, it’s prudent to redirect attention from the unpredictable penny stock market to more stable investment avenues. Opting for established companies with proven track records, or diversifying through mutual or index funds reduces risk and ensures professional management. This strategy offers more consistent gains when compared to the casino of penny stocks.
Furthermore, these penny stocks usually trade on over-the-counter markets, where lower liquidity is a significant challenge to avoid. This environment, with fewer buyers and sellers, can leave investors stranded. They can be left struggling to sell their shares, potentially resulting in holding worthless stock.
Market analysts tend to have different benchmarks for penny stocks, but they tend to fall within the $5 mark. Some of my picks are currently higher than that threshold. However, I think that they are positioned to crash and burn and will not remain outside of penny stock territory for long.
Nikola (NKLA)
Once a beacon in the electric vehicle sector, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) now confronts daunting challenges. Founder Trevor Milton’s recent four-year prison sentence for securities and wire fraud, handed down by a federal court, has tarnished his reputation and cast a shadow over Nikola’s credibility in an integrity-driven market.
Additionally, Nikola compounded its woes in August with a major safety recall due to fire risks from defective batteries. This recall, a significant dent in the company’s reputation, amplifies doubts about its reliability and technological prowess in the fiercely competitive electric vehicle industry.
Financially, with recent reports showing a sharp decline, the company’s non-GAAP earnings per share fell to negative 30 cents, missing forecasts by 16 cents. Additionally, revenue significantly dropped to -$1.73 million from last year’s $24.21 million, a shortfall of $9.34 million. These data points underscore the company’s ongoing struggles and challenges in the market.
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
The pandemic has drastically reshaped the movie theater landscape, significantly affecting chains like AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). The shift in consumer habits has resulted in a persistent decline in movie attendance, which remains 16% below the 2019 benchmarks. This downturn has severely impacted AMC’s financial performance and investor outlook.
Financially AMC’s stock performance has been dismal. Over the past year, shares have dropped by 83.25%, and the company’s net income margin stands at a negative 10.69%, significantly underperforming the sector median of 3.21%. These figures highlight AMC’s steep challenges in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.
Moreover, the controversy over its 2023 APE conversion plan further exacerbated AMC’s challenges. Marred by allegations of dilution and legal hurdles, the plan’s eventual approval left investors with lingering doubts about its fairness and long-term effects. These developments have eroded trust in AMC and cast a shadow over its future growth potential.
Nio (NIO)
Nio (NYSE:NIO) finds itself in a challenging position as the electric vehicle industry’s demand falls short of expectations. This downturn could force Nio to consider further job cuts, adding to the 10% staff reduction it has already implemented. Such a move indicates the financial pressures mounting on the company as it navigates an increasingly tough and unpredictable market.
Moreover, compounding these issues, Nio’s financial health is far from robust, with its battery production unit showing signs of struggle. The prospect of additional workforce reductions which has been hinted at since the November layoff announcement, paints a grim picture of Nio’s operational stability. These factors collectively cast doubt on Nio’s future, posing significant challenges for the company.
Furthermore, Nio has partnered with Changan Auto to develop battery-swapping electric vehicles, a venture requiring substantial investment. This adds to Nio’s financial strain, reflected in its shares dropping 20% in the last 12 months, highlighting the challenges and costs of innovating in the automotive sector.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.