3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows Set for a Major Comeback

A triumphant narrative of resilience and strategic prowess across three divergent industries emerges in the ongoing roller-coaster, where markets teeter on the brink of uncertainty with stocks at 52-week lows. Picture this: the first one, the tech titan, navigating tumultuous waters with an arsenal of revenue streams and a cloud-centric strategy.
Concurrently, the second unveils a seismic shift, capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for non-combustible alternatives and altering the landscape of traditional tobacco consumption. Meanwhile, with measured steps and calculated maneuvers, the third one charts a course through the intricate terrain of e-vapor and oral tobacco segments, ingeniously seizing burgeoning market openings.
As these three companies’ stocks stand at their 52-week lows, they showcase an intriguing blend of adaptability, innovation and resilience, poised for a potential resurgence in market valuations that could redefine their trajectories in their respective domains.
Read more to learn about their strategic metamorphoses and market dynamics. They paint a compelling picture of growth and forward-thinking strategies in an ever-evolving financial world.
Alibaba (BABA)
Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) ability to consistently generate substantial revenue growth is a fundamental strength that may push up its market valuations. This demonstrates the company’s market presence and ability to capture consumer demand. The 9% increase in consolidated revenue in Q2 fiscal 2024 also suggests the company’s adaptability in various business segments and markets.
Additionally, Alibaba’s diverse portfolio of business segments, such as the Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) Group, experienced a substantial 53% revenue increase. This reflects its ability to tap into different markets and capitalize on global consumer behaviors and demands.
Moreover, Alibaba’s focus on the Cloud Intelligence Group’s growth represents the company’s recognition of the cloud computing segment’s potential. With 2% year-over-year revenue growth, Alibaba is leveraging its cloud computing services to drive revenue and improve revenue quality.
The focus is reducing low-margin project-based contracts and enhancing revenue from public cloud products and services. This highlights Alibaba’s strategic shift towards higher-margin offerings. Hence, this strategic move may position Alibaba’s cloud services as robust and competitive in the rapidly growing cloud computing market.
Furthermore, segments like Ele.me and Amap have a solid presence within the local service group. This signifies Alibaba’s effective penetration into the local services market. The revenue growth of 16% year-over-year reflects Alibaba’s ability to cater to local consumer demands and capitalize on the growing trend of on-demand services. The narrowing of losses within the Local Service Group reflects the effectiveness of Alibaba’s strategies in improving operational efficiency and reducing losses.
Finally, Alibaba has made efforts to narrow losses in certain segments. Especially AIDC’s adjusted EBITDA loss reduction and the decreased losses within the Local Service Group, indicating the company’s focus on operational excellence. Lastly, this improvement suggests implementing effective turnaround strategies and operational restructuring initiatives.
British American Tobacco (BTI)
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has experienced solid growth in its non-combustible product consumer base. Over the past years, the company has witnessed a consistent increase in consumers opting for non-combustible products. The company has achieved a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2018. By 2022, the consumer base would have reached 22.5 million individuals, with an additional 4 million consumers added within the last 12 months.
Additionally, the company has a New Category consisting of alternative products such as Vuse and Glo. These new products have been a core driver of revenue growth. Over the past four years, British American Tobacco has experienced an outstanding CAGR of 33% in new category revenue.
Fundamentally, British American Tobacco remains confident in achieving its ambitious revenue target of £5 billion by 2025. This is projected despite the ongoing transfer of businesses to Russia and Belarus. Notably, the proportion of revenue generated by non-combustible products within the group’s total revenue has more than doubled in just a few years, surging from 7% in 2018 to 15% in 2022. Hence, this signifies a progressive strategic shift towards these innovative offerings.
Two key brands, Vuse and Glo, have demonstrated exceptional performance within their respective markets. Vuse, in particular, has exhibited outstanding growth, maintaining a market leadership position in the vapor category with over 40% revenue growth for three consecutive years.
Similarly, Glo is focusing on tobacco heating products (THP), demonstrating significant revenue growth, surpassing the global THP category growth rate with over 25% growth. Finally, these brands’ sustained leads suggest British American Tobacco’s ability to create and promote highly successful products.
Altria (MO)
The strategic acquisition of NJOY and subsequent progress in expanding ACE’s market presence suggest Altria’s (NYSE:MO) endeavor to capture a significant share in the e-vapor category. NJOY ACE has a distinction as the only pod-based e-vapor product with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization.
This grants it a competitive advantage in a highly regulated market. There is a planned expansion of ACE to approximately 70K stores by 2023. This covers 70% of e-vapor volume and 55% of cigarette volume in key retail channels, highlighting Altria’s aggressive approach to market penetration.
Additionally, the expansion to around 42K stores during the third quarter, including distribution across top convenience store chains, portrays a calculated and methodical expansion strategy. There is a focus on enhancing visibility with new point-of-sale signage and fixture placements at retail. Hence, this aligns with Altria’s concerted efforts to create awareness and accessibility for NJOY ACE among adult smokers and vaporizers.
Conversely, the burgeoning growth in the oral tobacco segment, particularly in the nicotine pouch category, highlights a significant opportunity for Altria. The reported 5% increase in total US oral tobacco volumes over six months demonstrates a growing consumer interest in alternative tobacco products. Specifically, On!’s impressive performance enjoyed a retail share increase of 6.9%. Lastly, PLUS, in a key market like Sweden, underscores the company’s focus on diversifying and expanding its presence in the oral tobacco category.
Despite a substantial retail price increase of 33% sequentially and 52% year-over-year, there was an increase in trial and adoption of On! demonstrating the brand’s resilience despite price changes.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in BABA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.