BLK Stock: BlackRock to Buy Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5 Billion

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock is in the news Friday after the investment firm announced its plans to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners in a massive deal.
BlackRock is offering $3 billion in cash and 12 million shares of BLK stock to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners. The stock portion of the deal has 30% of the total value of the offer deferred for roughly five years.
Considering the price of BLK stock, the offer for Global Infrastructure Partners totals roughly $12.5 billion. That makes it the largest deal signed by BlackRock in more than a decade.
Laurence Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the following about the deal.
“Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts re-shape the global economy. We believe the expansion of both physical and digital infrastructure will continue to accelerate, as governments prioritize self-sufficiency and security through increased domestic industrial capacity, energy independence, and onshoring or near-shoring of critical sectors.”
BLK Stock Deal Details
BlackRock is expecting the deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners to close in the third quarter of 2024. It also believes it will be accretive to its as-adjusted earnings per share and operating margin in the first full year after its completion.
BlackRock notes that the deal includes all of the more than $100 billion in assets managed by Global Infrastructure Partners. It will also see Global Infrastructure Partners CEO Adebayo Ogunlesi join the BlackRock Board of Directors.
BLK stock is down roughly half a percentage as of Friday morning.
