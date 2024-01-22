Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can @XPayments Take DOGE?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday as fans of the meme token pin hopes on the new @XPayments account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The launch of this account saw it quickly gain more than 100,000 followers. Considering the official stamp on the account, this appears to be dedicated to a payment system that X owner Elon Musk has talked about in the past.
Dogecoin fans are hoping that this payment account is a good sign for the crypto. Musk is a vocal fan of Dogecoin and his actions often affect the token’s price. If this new account does somehow benefit DOGE, it could cause the price of the token to swell.
With that in mind, let’s get into the latest price predictions for Dogecoin below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Our price predictions start with a 2024 average estimate of $0.0921 from Coinpedia.
- DigitalCoinPrice is next on our list with an average 2024 estimate of 17 cents per share.
- Closing out our price estimates for DOGE is Techopedia with an average 2023 estimate of $0.1161.
Investors will note that the current price of DOGE is roughly $0.0834 per token. It also bears mentioning that the crypto is down 5.7% over the prior 24-hour trading period.
Investors who are seeking even more of the latest market stories on Monday are in the right place!
We are offering up all of the hottest market coverage that traders need to know about today! Among that is what’s happening with Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock today. You can catch up on all of these matters at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- ADM Stock Alert: Archer-Daniels-Midland Plunges on CFO Probe
- M Stock Alert: What to Know as Macy’s Rejects $5.8 Billion Buyout Offer
- Cara Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest CARA Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.