Cara Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest CARA Job Cuts

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) layoffs are coming for up to 50% of the biopharmaceutical company’s employees as it shifts focus to its late-stage notalgia paresthetica program.
Cara Therapeutics notes that this will see it give more attention to its oral difelikefalin Phase 2/3 clinical program. Doing so will extend its cash runway into 2026 with the $101 million it had on hand at the end of 2023.
Cara Therapeutics President and CEO Christopher Posner said this about the layoffs:
“Following careful consideration, we have decided to discontinue our work in advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). I would like to thank the patients and investigators who have participated in our advanced CKD clinical program, as well as our employees for their commitment to transforming the lives of CKD patients suffering from pruritus.”
Cara Therapeutics is expecting to report the first part of its study results in the third quarter of 2024. Following that, the final results should be ready by the end of 2025. Its secondary study results are expected in 2026.
Cara Layoffs Affect Company Leader
Alongside news of the layoffs, Cara Therapeutics revealed that Frédérique Menzaghi is departing the company on Feb. 2. This is the firm’s Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development.
CARA stock is up 3.5% as of Monday morning.
