Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the SOL Crypto Go in 2024?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are being talked about by crypto traders as they weigh investing in the crypto this year.
Part of that comes from the fact that SOL is down 12.4% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. Some investors are wondering if this dip is a good entry point to take a stake in the crypto. Others might be wondering about increasing the stakes they already have in the token.
To help with that decision, we’ve collected some of the latest price predictions for Solana in 2024. Hopefully, this will help investors decide what they want to do with SOL this year. You can find that info below!
Solana Price Predictions
- The first Solana price prediction we’re highlighting today comes from DigitalCoinPrice and is set at an average of $187.90 this year.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $70.93 for the coin.
- We’re also including Coinpedia with its estimate that SOL could rise nearly 100% in value in 2024.
- Finally, AMB Crypto finishes off our coverage of SOL today with its 2024 price prediction of $104.30.
How do these Solana price predictions stack up? They are overall positive when considering the crypto is trading for $99.54 as of Wednesday morning.
