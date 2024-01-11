Why Is Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Down 24% Today?

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is slipping on Thursday after the psychedelic pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a major rally on Wednesday.
The news that sent shares of CMND stock higher yesterday was a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is seeking to treat Alcohol Use Disorder with a clinical trial of its psychedelics.
News of that meeting spurred an interest in CMND stock on Wednesday. That saw the company close out normal trading hours up more than 40%. That came with some 47 million shares traded compared to a daily average of 1.9 million shares.
CMND Stock Movement on Thursday
Even though the stock rallied yesterday, it can’t maintain all of those gains today. That’s why shares are falling 23.9% as of Thursday morning. That comes alongside some 721,000 shares of CMND stock being traded at that same time.
One thing that investors will keep in mind about CMND is that it is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of $2.93 and market capitalization of only around $5 million. That means the stock is more susceptible to strong volatility, making it a riskier investment.
