Why Is Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Stock Up 62% Today?

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is soaring higher on Friday after the clinical-stage medical dermatology company announced a new patent in Japan.
This new patent covers DMT410 for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Dermata Therapeutics notes that the patent could also lead to further protections via other indications.
Dermata Therapeutics chairman, president and CEO Gerry Proehl said the following about the news.
“We believe this patent issuance further validates DMT410’s novel concept to easily deliver botulinum toxin topically instead of requiring patients to receive multiple injections. We also believe this new patent could aid us in our partnership discussions with a company that has a botulinum toxin to further develop the DMT410 program for multiple indications.”
How This Affects DRMA Stock Today
With this new patent news comes heavy trading of DRMA stock on Friday. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 381,000 shares.
DRMA stock is up 62.1% as of Friday morning.
