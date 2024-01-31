Why Is Guardion Health (GHSI) Stock Up 66% Today?

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement to sell its Activ Nutritional subsidiary.
Doctor’s Best is acting as the buyer of Activ Nutritional and that includes the Viactiv brand and business. Investors will note that Doctor’s Best is a subsidiary of Kingdomway.
The deal between these two companies will see Doctor’s Best pay $17.2 million in cash for Activ Nutritional. They are expecting the transaction to close in the quarter ending June 30, 2024.
The Guardion Health Sciences and Doctor’s Best Boards of Directors have given their support to the deal. Now it just needs approval from regulators and GHSI stockholders.
Robert Weingarten, chairman of Guardion Health Sciences, said the following about the news.
“As we have previously announced, in light of continuing market conditions and economic realities, the Board of Directors has been exploring a diverse range of strategic transaction options for more than a year in an effort to deliver enhanced value to our stockholders, including a sale of the Company and/or its Viactiv® brand and business.”
GHSI Stock Movement Today
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of GHSI stock. As of this writing, more than 8.7 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive leap in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of just about 3,000 shares.
GHSI stock is up 66.1% as of Wednesday morning.
