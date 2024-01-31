Roth/MKM Just Doubled Its Price Target on Plug Power (PLUG) Stock

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company’s shares got updated coverage from Roth/MKM analysts.
The big news that has investors excited is the firm increasing its price target for PLUG stock from $4.50 per share to $9 per share. That’s a potential 141.3% upside for the shares. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus estimate of $7.81 per share.
That price target increase comes with an upgrade for PLUG stock. That has analyst Craig Irwin bumping the stock up from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. For comparison, analysts’ consensus rating for the shares is hold based on 23 opinions.
What’s Behind the Bull Stance on PLUG Stock?
Here’s what the Roth/MKM analyst had to say about Plug Power in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha.
“Our visit to the Georgia green hydrogen plant gives us confidence the facility is ramping smoothly and all major technical issues are handled, addressing our prior concerns about backlog and margin visibility.”
PLUG stock is up 16.4% as of Wednesday morning with more than 33 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 44 million shares.
There are even more stock market stories that traders will want to read about at the links below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news for investors to read about on Wednesday! Our coverage includes what’s happening with shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock today. All of that info is available at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- RKLB Stock Alert: What to Know as Rocket Lab Launches First Mission of 2024
- PayPal Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest PYPL Job Cuts
- Why Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.