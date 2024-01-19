Why Is iRobot (IRBT) Stock Down 14% Today?

Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock are taking a beating on Friday following news that its deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is running into trouble.
Recent reports claim that the European Union’s (EU) regulators will likely block Amazon’s purchase of iRobot over antitrust concerns. Insiders claim that Amazon was given this warning during a meeting with the EU on Thursday.
EU regulators have until Feb. 14 to approve or reject the deal between Amazon and iRobot. No matter what decision is made, it will wrap up Amazon’s efforts to acquire the Roomba maker that has been public knowledge since August 2022, reports Reuters.
How This Affects IRBT Stock
With reports claiming that iRobot is unlikely to be acquired by Amazon, it makes sense that investors are seeing negative movement from IRBT shares today. That has the stock dropping 14.2% as of Friday morning.
To go along with that, shares of IRBT stock are seeing heavy trading during pre-market hours today. That has more than 2 million units changing hands as of this writing. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 896,000 shares.
IRBT and AMZN aren’t the only stocks in the news today that traders will want to keep an eye on.
Fortunately, we have all of the hottest stock market coverage that investors need for Friday! A few examples include what’s sending shares of Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) and Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) stock higher today, as well as a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. You can read all about these matters by checking out the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Treasure Global (TGL) Stock Up 21% Today?
- Why Is Mesa Air (MESA) Stock Up 67% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.