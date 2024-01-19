Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks today are earnings news, new agreements, investments, public offerings and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) stock is rocketing more than 59% after announcing a new agreement with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are soaring over 37% on news of Vt Smart Venture taking a stake in the company.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is surging more than 31% with ongoing volatility.
- KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) shares are gaining over 19% after annouincing year-end results for 2023.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock is increasing more than 19% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares are heading over 17% higher on Friday morning.
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock is rising more than 15% after releasing Q4 earnings results.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are climbing over 15% with heavy trading ahead of a presentation next week.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is jumping more than 13% without any obvious news today.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares are up over 13% on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock is plummeting more than 37% on reports that its acquisition by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to fail.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares are diving over 25% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock is tumbling more than 23% alongside a new stock offering.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares are taking a close to 23% beating as a public offering goes into effect.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is sliding over 17% as it prepares for delisting.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares are decreasing more than 14% this morning.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock is dropping over 13% today.
- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares are falling more than 12% following insider buying.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock is declining over 12% on Friday.
- Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares are close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.