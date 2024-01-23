Why Is Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC) Stock Down 16% Today?

Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ:NCAC) stock is falling on Tuesday as the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) provides investors with an update on its business combination plans.
According to a press release, the business combination conditions between it and Pubco haven’t been satisfied yet. That means it currently isn’t capable of acting as a vehicle to take the company’s shares public through a SPAC merger.
Newcourt Acquisition is working to overcome these obstacles and has been given extra time to do so. Investors have voted in favor of extending the business combination. That means the company now has until Feb. 22, 2024, to complete its SPAC merger with Pubco.
How This Affects NCAC Stock Today
It makes sense that a delay to any SPAC deal for Newcourt Acquisition would harm the company’s stock. Investors want to see the deal close sooner rather than later, and postponing it hurts their confidence in the company.
Adding to today’s movement is NCAC stock coming off a rally yesterday. The company’s shares surged more than 10% alongside hopes that the deal would close. Now, the stock is falling 15.6% as of Tuesday morning.
While yesterday saw heavy trading of NCAC shares, with some 32,000 traded, only about 7,000 shares have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 6,500 shares.
