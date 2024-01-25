SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Why Is Nokia (NOK) Stock Up 9% Today?

NOK stock is up on a share repurchase plan

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 25, 2024, 9:34 am EST

  • Nokia (NOK) stock is rising on Thursday thanks to share buyback news.
  • The company intends to repurchase up to 600 million euros of NOK stock.
  • It also provided investors with an earnings update for Q4 2023.
Source: OleksSH / Shutterstock.com

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock is on the rise Thursday after the company’s board of directors announced a share repurchase plan.

This new share repurchase program covers up to 600 million euros of NOK stock. The company notes that this will occur over two years and in separate parts. This mirrors its previous share repurchase program that broke up the buyback into two 300 million euro tranches.

To go along with this, the board also proposed a 13 cents per share dividend for NOK stockholders. The record date for this is Jan. 30, 2024, and the payment date for the dividend is Feb. 8, 2024.

NOK Stock Jumps on Earnings

In addition to the buyback and dividend, Nokia announced results for its fourth quarter of 2023. Unfortunately, its revenue of 5.7 billion euros was down 23% year-over-year.

Nokia president and CEO Pekka Lundmark said the following about this:

“In 2023 we saw a meaningful shift in customer behavior impacting our industry driven by the macro-economic environment and high interest rates along with customer inventory digestion. This led to our full year net sales declining by 8% in constant currency.”

Investors will also keep in mind that Nokia expects these challenges in 2023 to continue into the current year.

NOK stock is up 8.5% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

