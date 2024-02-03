3 Breakout Stocks Under $15 Set to Soar in the Next Year

For investors, finding a stock that has the potential for explosive growth is the holy grail. But locating those hidden gems is just as difficult as finding the legendary cup. For savvy investors, breakout stocks under $15 have the potential to deliver substantial returns while the companies they represent have the ability to revolutionize industries. Here, three such promising contenders are explored. These companies span several different industries, but all have the potential to be game-changers in their domains.
As technology reshapes the world, this list includes three top picks for breakout stocks under $15. The first one stands at the forefront with its solid portfolio of wireless control and smart home solutions. Meanwhile, the second one holds operational efficiency and strategic expansions, reshaping the passenger airline experience. On the pharmaceutical front, the third one explores high opportunities in the cannabis sector, backed by strategic investments and operational streamlining.
Universal Electronics (UEIC)
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is focused on a portfolio of high-quality products across various segments, including wireless control, climate control and home automation. However, the company’s recent expansion into the climate control space has been vital.
Smart thermostats and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system accessories are designed to enhance installation convenience and functionality. These new products address the evolving demand for energy efficiency and smart home integration. Moreover, Universal Electronics’ QuickSet widget and Nevo software offer competitive climate control and smart home solutions. This is further enhancing its product ecosystem and value proposition.
Fundamentally, Universal Electronics’ strategic focus on high-demand markets such as climate control and home automation (including smart thermostats and smart home control hubs) aligns with industry trends. This may boost the company’s market share, top-line and valuations. Furthermore, the company’s lead in securing new projects and partnerships in these markets positions it for accelerated growth in the coming years. This can be observed in the strong pipeline of revenue opportunities exceeding $200 million annually.
On the other hand, Universal Electronics’ focus on operational edge is reflected in its footprint optimization and corporate restructuring moves. Universal Electronics aims to boost productivity, reduce costs and improve consolidated efficiency by rationalizing manufacturing facilities. The closure of the Southwestern China factory and the successful operation of the newly established Vietnam facility suggests Universal Electronics is progressing in optimizing its footprint. Finally, ongoing efforts to streamline operations in Monterrey, Mexico signifies the company’s edgy approach to maximizing operational agility.
Currently trading at $8.69 a share, investors looking for breakout stocks under $15 should take a look at UEIC, especially if they also want to be diversified in the consumer electronics sector.
Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
Blade Air Mobility’s (NASDAQ:BLDE) operational efficiency and infrastructure expansion may continue to boost its valuation expansion.
To begin with, Blade Air strategically optimized corporate overhead, reducing adjusted unallocated corporate expenses by 29% year-over-year (YOY) in Q3 2023. This reduction was achieved while maintaining substantial revenue growth, highlighting the company’s sharp cost management. Similarly, optimizing aircraft capacity agreements and focusing on the most reliable and efficient aircraft providers led to flight profit margin expansion in both passenger and medical segments, contributing to overall profitability.
Additionally, Blade Air strategically expanded its infrastructure footprint. The expansion was achieved by partnering with key stakeholders to boost the passenger experience and access to terminal space. For example, partnerships in Atlantic City and France enabled unique access to terminal space. This also improves the passenger experience at a limited cost.
Furthermore, Blade Air is focused on tightening up its highest-growth and most profitable business lines. This includes discontinuing certain services to optimize resources and maximize profitability. This can be observed in the decision to discontinue the buy-the-seat jet service between New York and South Florida.
Finally, new services, such as the organ transplant transportation service, have been introduced in the medical segment. This suggests the company’s continued inclination towards diversification. This service could increase revenue per transplant and deepen integration with hospital clients.
With a strong balance sheet holding zero debt and $173 million in liquidity, Blade Air can quickly execute potential acquisitions. This means these developments benefit Blade Air from top-line to bottom-line and derive high valuation potency. BLDE currently trades at $3.20, making it another breakout stock under $15.
SNDL (SNDL)
For SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), performance, liquidity and strategic investments are vital for its valuation expansion. For instance, as of Q3 2023, the company has 785 million CAD (USD $578.6 million) in cash and long-term investments. This liquidity profile contrasts sharply with the market cap of 480 million CAD (USD $354.3 million). As a result, the market may be undervaluing SNDL.
Additionally, SNDL delivered steady growth, with Q3 2023 revenues reaching 237.6 million CAD (USD $175.1 million), a 3.1% increase from Q3 2022.
Notably, diversification into cannabis retail in 2021 contributed to revenue growth. Specifically, net revenues in the cannabis retail segment increased by 14% compared to Q3 2022. The company is focused on refining its cannabis retail operations and expanding into new markets. This is indicative of the company’s edgy approach to revenue diversification and market expansion.
Moreover, SNDL has optimized operations and reduced costs across its business segments. Cost savings initiatives, including supply chain consolidation and enriched operational efficiencies, have led to annualized savings exceeding targets. As a result, the savings have reached approximately 22 million CAD (USD $16.2 million) in 2023 alone.
Finally, SNDL has strategically deployed capital into cannabis-related credit investments, including the SunStream joint venture that is currently valued at $583 million CAD (USD $430 million). The company’s investment portfolio generated revenue of 10 million CAD (USD $7.4 million) in Q3 2023, leading to a solid net book value of 1.3 billion CAD (USD $958.1 million). Therefore, through strategic partnerships and investments focusing on regulatory alignment, SNDL may capitalize on growth in the cannabis sector.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.