The 3 Most Promising Stocks to Invest in Before They Take Off

Financial markets are driven by cycles, and each cycle is accompanied by uptrends and downtrends. In the uptrends, those who have been previously positioned in companies with growth potential, undoubtedly enjoy good returns. However, in the uptrends is where we have to be alert to take advantage of great opportunities. These three stocks to invest in before they take off have a great potential for future growth. If you want to get good returns, you should consider analyzing these companies in detail. Then, add them to your portfolio.
Bellring Brands (BRBR)
Among the great investment opportunities you can add to the portfolio, we have BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The company specializes in the creation and distribution of food, but its focus is on nutritious and healthy beverages.
The company’s main brand is Premier Protein, which is well known for its protein-packed, ready-to-drink shakes.
Last year they made a very important strategic partnership with SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL). SunOpta is also a leading plant-based food company. All this with the great purpose of being able to expand its presence in the large market of nutritional beverages.
One of the many positive points of this partnership has been to strengthen their sustainability efforts by aligning their products with healthy and conscious consumption trends.
This company has very solid finances. These were demonstrated in its annual report where its net sales reached $1,666.8 million. Also, there was a brutal profit of $530.2 million.
EyePoint (EYPT)
Next on the list of good investment opportunities is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). It specializes in improving the lives of people who struggle day in and day out with severe retinal diseases.
Looking at their financials, in their latest quarterly report, they reported a significant growth in total revenue to $15.2 million, up from $10 million in the previous year.
They also reported a significant increase in revenues from collaborations and royalties, which was supported by the sale of YUTIQ, a franchise.
While they have a notable increase in ongoing clinical trial expenses, it has not impacted their finances much as they showed progress in their financial stability with a decrease in their net loss.
One of their achievements has been the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 VERONA trial, which is a major step forward for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.
It has also managed to share very positive results from the DAVIO 2 Phase 2 trial. This is an indication of the company’s strong commitment to people’s health and future growth.
Copart (CPRT)
Finally, to top it all off, we have Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), who is a leader when it comes to online car marketplaces.
However, not only do they sell cars, they also work hard to make the whole process easier and more efficient for everyone involved.
During their last quarter they experienced incredible growth. Revenues, gross profit and net income all increased significantly compared to the previous year. The big sign of all this has been the exponential growth of their earnings per share, which increased by 36%.
However, in addition to this incredible growth, they are going for more, without a doubt their vision for the future goes hand in hand with wonderful innovation and of course great teamwork. They have recently made a partnership with Purple Wave, Inc.
This partnership has allowed them to reach heavy equipment auctions. As I said earlier, they are going for more, as they have also entered into a partnership with Hi Marley to make the insurance process much more streamlined and efficient.
As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.