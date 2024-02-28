Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday and we’re starting this morning with a breakdown of all the biggest news moving shares!
We’re seeing loads of earnings reports this morning as several companies post results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock is rocketing more than 93% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are soaring over 54% with the release of its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is surging more than 50% with strong early morning trading.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:ALBT) shares are increasing over 41% as it also sees heavy trading this morning.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is gaining more than 25% with increased trading activity this morning.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares are rising over 21% alongside insider trading.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock is jumping more than 21% after reporting record earnings results.
- Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares are heading over 21% higher after beating earnings estimates.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock is climbing more than 17% after adding an artificial intelligence (AI) expert to its executive team.
- Kore (NYSE:KORE) shares are up over 17% without any clear news this morning.
Top 10 Losers
- Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) stock is plummeting more than 44% after pricing a public share offering.
- Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) shares are diving over 26% following a lackluster earnings report.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock is tumbling more than 21% this morning.
- SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) shares are decreasing over 18% after jumping with its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock is sliding more than 17% after reporting a loss in Q4.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are dropping over 17% alongside a recent earnings loss.
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is falling more than 17% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares are slipping over 15% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) stock is dipping more than 15% today.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% with its latest earnings news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.