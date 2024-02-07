SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Plunging 20% Today?

FUBO is in freefall on sports streaming competition

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Feb 7, 2024, 12:22 pm EST

  • FuboTV (FUBO) stock is down more than 20% today on devastating news from competitors.
  • ESPN, Fox (FOXA) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are collaborating on a sports streaming service.
  • Fubo largely prides itself on its sports streaming offering, making today’s news a major blow to its future growth plans.
Source: Burdun Iliya / Shutterstock.com

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is taking a nosedive on Wednesday after ESPN, Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) announced a new major sports streaming service. Indeed, FUBO is down more than 20% so far today, pushing shares below the $2 psychological barrier.

What do you need to know about FuboTV’s crash landing today?

Well, it seems Fubo is taking the bearish brunt of competitors’ bullish announcement. Indeed, three of its biggest rivals announced that they will collaborate on a livestreaming service with content from every major sports league.

Reasonably so, FuboTV is largely known for its sport-focused livestreaming. Indeed, a subscription to the platform grants access to major sports leagues including the NFL, NBA and MLB as well as more obscure offerings from the likes of NASCAR, soccer, golf, tennis and several combat sports.

As you have likely surmised, today’s announcement from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery is throwing a huge wrench in Fubo’s sports streaming aspirations.

“Optically and competitively, this is a negative development for Fubo, which prides itself on being the place to stream live sports,” noted Cantor Fitzgerald analysts  Brett Knoblauch and Thomas Shinske per a Seeking Alpha report. “Fubo currently provides access to the majority of the Disney and Fox family of networks (it does not have WBD networks), meaning this new joint venture could effectively replicate much of what Fubo has to offer.”

Each of the companies is anticipated to have a “one-third ownership” of the yet-unnamed service, which is predicted to launch this fall.

FUBO Stock Tumbles to New Low

Today’s news has proven devastating to the already meandering FUBO stock. Indeed, with today’s drop, FuboTV stock is now down about 40% year-to-date (YTD), even as the S&P 500 is up about 5% over the same period.

Fubo lost $83.8 million in its fiscal third quarter despite a more than 40% increase in its revenue. The company previously anticipated positive cash flow in 2025, but these projections may stand to change given the news.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

