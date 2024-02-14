Why Is Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Moving Today?

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is on the move Wednesday after the space company announced the delay of the launch of its Nova-C lunar lander.
The lunar lander was set to be launched into space by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, the flight had to be delayed due to “irregular methane temperatures.” That has the company waiting for the next launch window, which should be tomorrow.
Intuitive Machines is seeking to send its Nova-C lunar lander to space in preparation for touchdown on the surface of the moon. This is part of NASA’s push to return to the surface of the satellite once more before China makes a crewed landing on the moon.
How This Affects LUNR Stock Today
LUNR stock is volatile today as investors react to news of the delayed launch. That saw the company’s shares dip early this morning before eventually regaining that lost ground.
Traders will note that this movement comes alongside heavy trading of LUNR shares today. That saw more than 2.1 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.7 million shares.
LUNR stock is up 2.6% as of Wednesday morning and up 124% since the start of the year.
