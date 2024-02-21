Why LCID Stock Is One EV Name Investors Should Avoid (at Least for Now)

California-based Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has provided investors with plenty of disappointment recently, as the company showcased lower-than-expectations earnings in its recent report. Fourth quarter data showed deliveries growth came in at only at 10%, and production also declined by 32%. Alongside these numbers, revenue also did not reach expectations, which came in at $137.8 million, driving losses higher to $630.8 million. Read more for this LCID stock analysis.
In this fast-paced EV market, Luci Group is one of the most luxurious companies investors can consider. With its infamous Air Sedan gaining a lot of traction despite being priced at a shining $77,400, there is plenty for bulls to like about Lucid’s potential in the high end of the market. However, despite recent upticks in the company’s stock price, challenges persist amid slowing EV sales and other economic headwinds.
Here’s what you need to know first before you invest in LCID stock.
Unending Challenges for LCID Stock
In early January, Lucid unveiled its 2023 production and delivery data which unfortunately fell short of expectations. Throughout the year, the company produced 8,428 cars, below their initial forecast but in line with revised guidance. In the fourth quarter, Lucid produced 2,391 and delivered 1,734 vehicles, both showing year-over-year declines.
In a flourishing economy, luxury EV purchases may continue to see strength. However, in a less robust economy, such vehicles may face challenges due to higher costs of financing tied to higher interest rates. Lucid grappled with market pressures, including Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) price cuts, dropping prices which affected the company’s profitability, leading to substantial losses.
Recent statements from Federal Reserve officials suggest a hesitance to reduce interest rates soon. This could mean continued higher-cost borrowing for Lucid customers. Additionally, the potential for further price cuts from Tesla and other EV makers adds pressure to an already competitive EV market. This is a key part of this LCID stock analysis.
Lucid faces financial strain, with analysts projecting continued losses despite anticipated revenue growth. While the company’s cars receive praise, profitability remains uncertain, leading to a pessimistic outlook for Lucid stock.
A Beam of Optimism
Lucid Group recently announced initiatives to simplify EV ownership. CEO Peter Rawlinson expressed optimism about EV adoption, emphasizing improved range and performance for customers.
The Lucid Air Pure RWD, now priced at $69,900, embodies Lucid’s vision with its sleek design and exceptional value. Offering a range of up to 410 miles, it stands out as the most aerodynamic sedan. The Air Touring, priced from $77,900, features all-wheel drive and 620 hp, while the Air Grand Touring, starting at $109,900, boasts 819 hp and a range of up to 516 miles. Additionally, Lucid offers a $1,000 allowance for home charging accessories to enhance customer convenience.
Thus, for consumers looking for an attractively-priced luxury EV, this vehicle should meet most car buyers’ criteria. I do like the specs of most Lucid vehicles, but it remains to be seen if the company has the sort of brand power to push through sector-wide headwinds.
There May Be Better Options Out There
Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas noted on Feb. 15 that Lucid’s stock likely reflects most challenges already. Despite missed production goals, he suggests investors avoid LCID stock. Lucid’s Q4 financials, expected to show significant losses, are anticipated to be impacted by price cuts. Thus, at least over the next 12 months, a consensus is building that there may be better options in the EV market.
Lucid closed Q3 with about $4.4 billion in cash, providing some financial flexibility amid significant losses. Further fundraising through stock sales, potentially by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, may occur, but this could dilute existing shares. With uncertainties in business fundamentals and ownership, I think cautious investors ought to choose to avoid LCID stock, at least until the company’s fundamentals show improvement. This concludes my LCID stock analysis.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.