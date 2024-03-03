3 Cryptos to Buy ASAP Before the Altcoin Supercycle Begins

The altcoin supercycle could be just around the corner. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been on a tear, especially after the recent approvals of spot ETFs. However, what goes up must come down. And when Bitcoin eventually peaks and catches its breath, that’s when the so-called “altseason” tends to begin.
Once Bitcoin’s current dominance cycle winds down, altcoin season could kick into high gear. We’ve seen this pattern time and time again. Bitcoin leads the charge, and then a few months later, altcoins follow suit, often delivering even greater jaw-dropping gains.
Of course, I’m not suggesting investors go all-in on just any random altcoin. As with any investment, doing a fair amount of due diligence is key. But with a keen eye and a bit of research, you can identify the cryptos with the most potential to ride the incoming altcoin supercycle. Let’s take a look at three I think are poised for big gains!
Sonorus (SNS-USD)
Sonorus (SNS-USD) is an AI-powered music platform. It went on quite the tear at the start of this month, peaking out near 30 cents in mid-March. However, the trend has since reversed and it now sits at 15 cents as of writing. I believe this may be a good level to add to positions, for those targeting outsized upside when altseason hits.
Granted, dilution could be a potential concern down the line, with 60 million tokens currently in circulation out of a whopping 1 billion maximum supply. However, the full supply likely won’t flood the market anytime soon. Besides, most small altcoins aren’t meant to be long-term holds.
Sonorus is basically combining AI and blockchain technology to produce innovative music applications. The project’s TrendFi model merges musical trends with DeFi rewards. Sonorus also features BeatMint AI, an application that lets users craft musical compositions with just a few simple prompts.
I believe this tiny altcoin has plenty of room to run. But again, no one can tell for sure if it will.
Serenity Shield (SERSH-USD)
Serenity Shield (SERSH-USD) is a cybersecurity crypto that’s been flying under the radar for the past three months. Three months is an eternity when it comes to small-cap cryptos nowadays. However, with a market cap of just $3 million, Serenity Shield is a tiny project that could explode with just a little more attention.
Sure, Serenity Shield hasn’t made significant progress to the upside since its debut on CoinMarketCap. But that’s not necessarily a red flag. In fact, I believe this consolidation period presents a prime opportunity for savvy investors to get in on the ground floor. This project boasts impressive utility for its small size, and that’s what really catches my eye.
Serenity Shield has a privacy-focused StrongBox DApp technology. This patent-pending solution allows users to store data, from digital assets to confidential documents. Even better, it enables the transfer of ownership through secure inheritance to designated successors in case of an accident or the user’s passing.
Serenity Shield operates on the Solana (SOL-USD) network, so SERSH benefits from low gas fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds as well. Regardless, I’d still be very careful with investing in this token, since its market capitalization is just a minuscule $3 million.
Myro (MYRO-USD)
Myro (MYRO-USD) is a Solana-based meme coin that’s been making waves in the crypto community. I’m pretty bullish on Solana-based projects as a whole. Moreover, Myro appears to be slowly climbing back up after a sharp correction. That presents what I believe to be an attractive entry point for speculative investors.
As I’ve mentioned before, we could be in the midst of a meme coin cycle. If this trend continues to gain steam, dog-based coins like Myro have the potential to generate substantial returns. Just look at Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) – it’s already delivering impressive gains, and I firmly believe Solana-based cryptos like Myro can follow suit. The current dip in Myro’s price might just be the perfect buying opportunity.
Solana itself has been delivering parabolic returns, surging more than 800% over the past six months thanks to its lightning-fast and cost-effective layer 1 network. Myro should be able to ride these tailwinds to $1 per token, or more. Plus, with roughly 94.4% of its total supply already in circulation, Myro has minimal dilution risk.
Small, low-volume cryptos
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
