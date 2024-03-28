Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions: Where Will the BCH Crypto Go Next After Rally?

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Thursday as the fork of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been performing well recently.
One of the biggest factors that has crypto traders taking note of Bitcoin Cash lately is its upcoming halving event. That’s set to take place on April 4. This is worth noting as the price of BCH typically rises alongside these events.
A havling occurs when the reward for mining a block is cut in half. In the case of BCH, this reward will drop from 6.25 BCH to 3.125 BCH per block mined.
With all of this upcoming excitement, it makes sense that crypto traders would want to know more about the potential of Bitcoin Cash. Let’s get into that with the latest price predictions below!
Bitcoin Cash Price Predictions
- Changelly estimates that the average price of BCH will be $250.60 by the end of the year.
- CoinPedia’s latest price prediction for the crypto is $600 by the end of the week.
- Crypto.News argues that the price of BCH could drop back down below $400 ahead of its halving event.
How do these Bitcoin Cash price predictions stack up? The current price of BCH is $574.52 per coin with the crypto up 13.4% over the prior 24-hour period.
